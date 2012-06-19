link.reuters.com/qad88s

Louis Dreyfus Commodities Asia is said to be reconsidering

its investment in Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGVH)

as the latter goes for listing next week, said business

executives familiar with the matter.

According to sources, Paris-based Louis Dreyfus is said

to be reconsidering its 2.5 percent strategic stake in FGVH

due to the high fees imposed and the involvement of numerous

cornerstone investors in the exercise-The Edge.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.