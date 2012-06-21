The 2.5 percent stake in Felda Global Ventures Holdings
Bhd (FGVH) that was previously offered to commodities giant
Louis Dreyfus Commodities Asia had been offered and snapped
up by other investors, said a business executive familiar
with Malaysia's biggest IPO this year.
"However, this doesn't mean that the commodities giant
will stay out of FGVH as it is still keen to acquire a small
stake in the future," he added.
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
Railway sector to pump in 160 bln rgt-Business Times
link.reuters.com/hap88s
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.