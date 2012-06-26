Pos Malaysia Bhd continues its diversification by
venturing into Ar-Rahnu, the Islamic pawnbroking business. The
postal group has entered into a 80:20 joint venture with Bank
Muamalat Malaysia Bhd (BMMB) to start Ar-Rahnu in
selected Pos branches.
The partnership will leverage Pos Malaysia's extensive
network of more than 700 outlets nationwide to minimise start-up
and operating costs. At the same time, it will leverage BMMB's
experience in pawnbroking.
