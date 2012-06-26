Pos Malaysia Bhd continues its diversification by venturing into Ar-Rahnu, the Islamic pawnbroking business. The postal group has entered into a 80:20 joint venture with Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd (BMMB) to start Ar-Rahnu in selected Pos branches.

The partnership will leverage Pos Malaysia's extensive network of more than 700 outlets nationwide to minimise start-up and operating costs. At the same time, it will leverage BMMB's experience in pawnbroking.

----

