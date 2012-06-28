link.reuters.com/tes98s

Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd is expected to

divest its 10 percent stake in AirAsia X Sdn Bhd to local

existing shareholders for more than $21 mln (66 million

ringgit).

This comes as Air Asia X, which easily qualifies as one

of the world's few long-haul budget carriers, prepares for

listing at the end of this year.

