BRIEF-Qbe Insurance Group appoints David Mcmillan as group chief operations officer
* Appoints Victor Walter as deputy group CFO Source (http://bit.ly/2lZmPHm) Further company coverage:
Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd was surprised
by CIMB Bank Bhd's move to withdraw from
backing a restructuring scheme of troubled Asia
Petroleum Hub Sdn Bhd (APH), said its managing director
Mac Ngan Boo.
Mac said CIMB Bank's withdrawal has brought Muhibbah
back to the drawing board to recover at least $125.02 mln
(399.5 million ringgit) owed to it for subcontract works
performed.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
($1 = 3.1955 Malaysian ringgits)
* Appoints Victor Walter as deputy group CFO Source (http://bit.ly/2lZmPHm) Further company coverage:
Feb 26 London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Sunday it believes the European Commission is unlikely to provide clearance for its merger with Deutsche Boerse AG after LSE's board concluded it would not be able to meet the regulator's demands.
* Sees combined operating ratio to be in the range of 93.5 percent to 95 percent for fy 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2mzXujE) Further company coverage: