Pfeiffer tells shareholders to spurn Busch takeover offer
FRANKFURT, Feb 27 German pump maker Pfeiffer Vacuum's management and supervisory boards told shareholders to reject a takeover offer from rival Busch as too low.
Gadang Holdings Bhd is likely to sign a contract
valued at almost 900 million ringgit ($284.6 million) with
Mass Rapid Transit Corp Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) today.
The contract for Package V2 covers viaduct and
associated works from the Kota Damansara Station to the
Dataran Sunway Station.
"It is more or less concluded... The job is Gadang's.
The relevant parties are expected to sign the agreement
today (Friday)," said an executive familiar with the MRT
project on Thursday.
($1 = 3.1625 Malaysian ringgit)
