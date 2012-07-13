UEM Land Holdings Bhd plans an upmarket
678.7-acre residential resort in the coastal area of Desaru
in Johor state.
The venture, with an estimated gross development
value of $1.69 bln (5.4 billion ringgit) is expected to
start by 2013. It is expected to be completed in 20 years.
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
Malaysia's exports of rubber products seen growing 10
percent this year-The Star
The domestic mining industry is expected to grow at an
average annual growth rate of 5 percent, said International
Trade and Industry Minister Mustapa Mohamed.
"The oil and gas (O&G) sector has been revived by
incentives to promote exploration and production," Mustapa
said at the Asian Mining and Energy Investment (AMEI) Forum
on Thursday-The Edge.
($1 = 3.1900 Malaysian ringgits)