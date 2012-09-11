Officials of several plantation companies have been called for questioning by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) regarding trhe commission's investigation into native land acquisition in Sabah.

"There has not been any charge or anything substantial. They (MACC) were asking some questions, "said an executive of a plantation company when contacted.

