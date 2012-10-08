UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) is considering oil well explorations off the shores of Sri Lanka, possibly near the Palk Straits and the Mannar Basin bordering India and the island state.
It is learnt that the government of Sri Lanka has invited Petronas, through the Malaysian government, to study and review the possibly of working together in exploiting oil and gas (O&G) resources in the straits and the Mannar basin.
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
S Korean, French firms invest 2bln rgt in bio-tec h plant-Business Times
----
Axiata in Myanmar telecoms race-The Star
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
(Reuters)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts