UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Austria-based rubber and plastic products maker Semperit AG Holding wants to buy out Latexx Partners Bhd at 2.30 ringgit ($0.75) per share, in a deal that will propel the former into the world's second largest glove manufacturer.
The offer price is a 28.5 percent premium to Latexx's last traded price of 1.79 ringgit ($0.58) before trading was suspended on Monday morning. Semperit is also offering to acquire all warrants at 1.77 ringgit ($0.58) per unit, which were last transacted at 1.30 ringgit ($0.42).
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
1MDB set to win Prai power plant project-Business Times
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 3.0675 Malaysian ringgits) (Reuters)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources