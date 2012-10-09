Austria-based rubber and plastic products maker Semperit AG Holding wants to buy out Latexx Partners Bhd at 2.30 ringgit ($0.75) per share, in a deal that will propel the former into the world's second largest glove manufacturer.

The offer price is a 28.5 percent premium to Latexx's last traded price of 1.79 ringgit ($0.58) before trading was suspended on Monday morning. Semperit is also offering to acquire all warrants at 1.77 ringgit ($0.58) per unit, which were last transacted at 1.30 ringgit ($0.42).

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

1MDB set to win Prai power plant project-Business Times

link.reuters.com/syq23t

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 3.0675 Malaysian ringgits) (Reuters)