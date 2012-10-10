Structural steel construction company Eversendai Corp Bhd is confident of securing contracts worth 500 mln rgt ($162.84 mln) in Malaysia within the next few months, says executive chairman and group managing director AK Nathan.

"We will bring the experience we have gained overseas into the country and perhaps change the contruction approach itself.

"We have 1.7 bln rgt ($553.66 mln) worth of jobs in hand and we have bid for some 12 bln rgt ($3.91 bln) worth of jobs, which would last us three years.

