Malaysia's next low-cost carrier terminal (LCCT), klia2, will commence operations in May next year, says Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd chief financial officer Faizal Mansor.

Klia2, which is designed to cater to 30 million passengers a year with a provision to expand to 45 million passengers, is currently 65 percent complete.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.