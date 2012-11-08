BRIEF-Sandspring Resources appoints Jessica Van Den Akker as CFO
* Sandspring Resources Ltd - Appointment of Jessica Van Den Akker as Chief Financial Officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
Asean banking sector integration draws near-Busin ess Times
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* Sandspring Resources Ltd - Appointment of Jessica Van Den Akker as Chief Financial Officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OPEC delivered 93 percent of pledged output curbs in January
MADRID, Feb 13 The Bank of Spain said on Monday that three officials would resign after the Spanish High Court named them on Monday as suspects in an investigation into Bankia's disputed flotation in 2011.