RHB Capital Bhd (RHBCap) (RHBC.KL>, which is about to complete its acquisition of Indonesian bank PT Bank Mestika Dharma (BMD), has projected that 30 percent of its revenue will come from non-Malaysian operations by 2017.

RHBCap managing director Kellee Kam Chee Khiong said the bank's non-Malaysian operations will contribute up to 13 percent of earnings when the acquisition is completed next year.

