Integrax Bed, a port operator based in Lumpur, has not abandoned discussions for a possible tie-up with Brazilian miner Vale International SA.

Integrax executive director Atman Shah Mod Yousfi said for the last six months the port operator has been busy with its engagement with Teenage National Bed due to the expansion of its power plant in Manjung, Perak.

He described the negotiations with Vale as a long process and something that would open up more opportunities.

-------

Previous: r.reuters.com/jaj35v

---------

Previous: link.reuters.com/haj35v

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.