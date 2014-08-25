KUALA LUMPUR, August 25 bit.ly/1wpUJEC
Nearly 200 MAS crew members resigned after jet disasters-The
Edge
Almost 200 Malaysia Airline System Bhd (MAS) crew
members have resigned notably after the double airline tragedies
involving MH17 and MH370.
Malaysia Airline System Employees Union secretary-general
Abdul Malek Ariff said they were down to only about 3,000 cabin
crew staff now. "Some are afraid to fly. There is nothing we can
do about this. They have developed some kind of fear and we hope
that over time, they will be back to normal," he said.
In a statement to The Edge, MAS said that the total number
of resignations from January to July this year was 186 and not
500 as some have alleged.
"Following the MH17 incident, there was a spike in crew
resignations, but the number has now decreased to routinely
expected levels."
"Many cited family pressure as the reason for their
resignation due to the MH17 and MH370 tragedies. At present, the
resignation rate at MAS is less than 5 percent which is way
below the industry norm," it said.
-The Edge Financial Daily
