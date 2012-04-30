The controversial share swap between Khazanah Nasional Bhd and Tune Air Sdn Bhd in respect of their partial shareholding in Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) and AirAsia Bhd respectively is off, say sources. The move is seen as Putrajaya giving in to the pressure piled on by the unions at MAS, they add.

Bumi Armada Bhd's private placement was met with a lukewarm response as investors mulled its future prospects and the timing of having such exercise less than one year after its IPO in July last year.

Tycoon T Ananda Krishnan's trouble in Indonesia and India are proving to be serious distractions. But that's not stopping the corporate consolidation sweeping through his diverse business empire.

