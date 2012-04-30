The controversial share swap between Khazanah Nasional Bhd and
Tune Air Sdn Bhd in respect of their partial shareholding in
Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) and AirAsia Bhd
respectively is off, say sources. The move is seen as
Putrajaya giving in to the pressure piled on by the unions at
MAS, they add.
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Bumi Armada Bhd's private placement was met with a lukewarm
response as investors mulled its future prospects and the timing
of having such exercise less than one year after its IPO in July
last year.
----
Tycoon T Ananda Krishnan's trouble in Indonesia and India
are proving to be serious distractions. But that's not stopping
the corporate consolidation sweeping through his diverse
business empire.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.