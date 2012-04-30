link.reuters.com/zes87s
A sovereign wealth investment firm from the Middle East is
said to be among the interested parties eyeing Perdana Petroleum
Bhd 's 26.9 percent stake in Petra Energy Bhd
, according to sources privy to the matter.
Malaysia's second richest man, Ananda Krishnan, is looking
to re-list his pay-TV flagship Astro All Asia Networks plc
without its overseas operations on Bursa Malaysia, sources say.
The controversial share swap between Khazanah Nasional Bhd
of their partial shareholding in Malaysian Airline System Bhd
(MAS) and AirAsia Bhd respectively is off,
say sources. The move is seen as Putrajaya giving in to the
pressure piled on by the unions at MAS, they add.
Bumi Armada Bhd 's private placement was met with a
lukewarm response as investors mulled its future prospects and
the timing of having such exercise less than one year after its
IPO in July last year.
Tycoon T Ananda Krishnan's trouble in Indonesia and India
are proving to be serious distractions. But that's not stopping
the corporate consolidation sweeping through his diverse
business empire.
