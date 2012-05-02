Private equity firm Navis Capital Investment Ltd said its 1.714 ringgit ($0.57) per share offer to privatise SEG International Bhd is fair-The Edge Financial Daily ----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

The RHB banking group and the OSK group are close to completing their merger, which will largely feature the exchange of shares in a deal that could price OSK's investment banking arm at around 2.2 times book value, corporate executive close to the transaction said - The Edge Financial Daily ---- NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

($1 = 3.0260 Malaysian ringgits)