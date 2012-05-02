link.reuters.com/vyz87s
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd's (FGVH) indicative share
price of 4.65 ringgit ($1.54) a share, as well as a price
earnings (PE) multiple of 13 times, is attractive and expected
to attract good interest from investors, according to
analysts - The Malaysian Reserve.
Private equity firm Navis Capital Investment Ltd said its
1.714 ringgit ($0.57) per share offer to privatise SEG
International Bhd is fair-The Edge Financial Daily
The RHB banking group and the OSK group are close to
completing their merger, which will largely feature the
exchange of shares in a deal that could price OSK's investment
banking arm at around 2.2 times book value, corporate
executive close to the transaction said -
The Edge Financial Daily
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
($1 = 3.0260 Malaysian ringgits)