UPDATE 1-Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Feb 24 Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
Hisham: Panel may be formed to probe claims-New Straits Times link.reuters.com/bug97s ---- It's official, swap deal off-The Star link.reuters.com/zeg97s ---- NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
($1 = 3.0287 Malaysian ringgits)
LONDON, Feb 24 U.K.-regulated ship insurers are preparing plans to open new outposts in European Union jurisdictions such as Luxembourg and Cyprus, fearing that Brexit will hinder access to the EU's financial market, industry sources involved say.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 (IFR) - Next week's planned US$3.2bn IPO of Snap Inc, maker of the popular Snapchat app, is already oversubscribed, market sources told IFR on Friday. (Reporting by Anthony Hughes Writing by Marc Carnegie; Editing by Paul Kilby)