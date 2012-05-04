RPT-UPDATE 1-Tronox expands titanium dioxide business with $1.67 bln deal
Feb 21 Chemical maker Tronox Ltd said it would expand a business that makes titanium dioxide, a whitening pigment used in paints, with a $1.67 billion deal.
The Felda group's acquisition of Robert Kuok's sugar business in 2009 has given the impending listing of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGVHB) considerable boost with the unit contributing 30.7 percent to its group revenue for financial year ended December 31, second to the plantations business' 44 percent. ---- NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
($1 = 3.0318 Malaysian ringgits)
Feb 21 Chemical maker Tronox Ltd said it would expand a business that makes titanium dioxide, a whitening pigment used in paints, with a $1.67 billion deal.
CHIMANIMANI, Zimbabwe, Feb 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - F rom the mountaintop at Skyline in the Chimanimani district of eastern Zimbabwe, a mosaic of scorched trees and timber can be seen stretching for miles on end.
LONDON, Feb 21 U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance is likely to erode economic growth over the longer term and therefore demand for raw materials, the chief executive of the world's biggest miner, BHP Billiton, said on Tuesday.