BRIEF-Menhaden Capital to cancel secondary listing on NEX Exchange
* Has resolved to seek cancellation of its secondary listing on NEX in order to achieve operational and financial efficiencies
The Indonesian parliament is reportedly considering a new law that would result in the capping of foreign ownership in banks in the republic to a mere 50 percent.
---- PREVIOUS ITEMS
The Felda group's acquisition of Robert Kuok's sugar business in 2009 has given the impending listing of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGVHB) considerable boost with the unit contributing 30.7 percent to its group revenue for financial year ended December 31, second to the plantations business' 44 percent-The Edge Financial Daily.
---- NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
($1 = 3.0318 Malaysian ringgits)
ROME, Feb 21 Investigating magistrates in Italy on Tuesday froze millions of euros worth of assets belonging to a prominent Italian banker they believe used the Vatican bank and another Holy See financial department for market manipulation.
WARSAW, Feb 21 Private equity fund CVC Capital Partners has agreed to buy Zabka Polska SA, one of Poland's biggest chains of convenience stores, from Mid Europa Partners, CVC said on Tuesday.