UPDATE 7-Oil edges up as bullish bets on rising prices hit record high
* U.S. drillers add five rigs in week to Feb. 24 (Moves dateline to New York, adds latest prices, fresh quotes and Genscape data)
Bose to set up Asian-Pacific facility in Malaysia next year - Business Times link.reuters.com/gyw97s ---- Felda Global unit's Q1 net profit rises to $21.75 million - Business Times link.reuters.com/cyw97s ----
($1 = 3.0525 Malaysian ringgit)
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb 27 Shareholders are pressuring miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc to stand up to the Indonesian government over changes the Southeast Asian country wants to make in the U.S. miner's contract, Freeport's chief executive officer said on Monday.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex on Monday reported a narrower quarterly loss for the fourth quarter of 2016 at $1.58 billion (32.6 billion pesos), a loss more than 80 percent smaller than the year-earlier period. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)