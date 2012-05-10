Synthetic glove manufacturer Hartelega Holdings Bhd recorded a higher net profit of $65.66 million (201.6 million ringgit) in its financial year ended March 31, 2012, compared to $61.98 million (190.3 million ringgit a year ago. Its revenue increased by a higher rate of 26.7 percent to $303.26 million (931.08 million ringgit) in the 12-month period compared to $239.36 million (734.9 million ringgit) previously.

($1 = 3.0703 Malaysian ringgit)