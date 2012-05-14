The open tender for the supply of trains for the multi- billion dollar Klang Valley mass rapid transit (MRT) project is getting a tepid response from international players.

Industry executives tracking the tender process said that only China's CSR Zhuzhou Electric Locomotive has submitted a bid for the supply of 58 four-car electric train sets, which is estimated to cost around $600 mil (1.84 billion ringgit). ---- PREVIOUS ITEMS

($1 = 3.0718 Malaysian ringgit)