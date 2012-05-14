link.reuters.com/gur28s
Malaysia's Axiata Group on track to achieve performance
targets-Business Times
The impending listing of Asia Aviation Pcl, a holding
company that owns 51 percent of Thai Air Asia (TAA), on the
Stock Exchange of Thailand will help raise the proceeds to
double TAA's fleet size and grow its network.
The IPO of Asia Aviation is expected to take place in
July and media reports, quoting a filing with the Thai
Securities and Exchange Commission, said the company may raise
$150 mil (460.5 milllion ringgit) to $200 mil from the
issuance of 750 million new shares representing a 15.46
percent stake. -The Edge Financial Daily.
The open tender for the supply of trains for the multi-
billion dollar Klang Valley mass rapid transit (MRT) project
is getting a tepid response from international players.
Industry executives tracking the tender process said that
only China's CSR Zhuzhou Electric Locomotive has submitted a
bid for the supply of 58 four-car electric train sets, which
is estimated to cost around $600 mil (1.84 billion ringgit) -
The Edge Financial Daily
Malaysia's Petronas to draw $39.07 bil investments -
New Straits Times
