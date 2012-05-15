It would appear that Malaysian tycoonQuek Leng Chan has outfoxed fellow Malaysian billionaire Lim Kok Thay in the UK casino scene yet again.

Just two years after edging Lim's Genting Group to be the single largest shareholder of Rank Group plc, Quek is now the UK's top casino mogul - unseating Genting's Lim.

