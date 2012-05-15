PREVIOUS ITEMS

China's CSR Zhuzhou faces 5 rivals for $584.23 mil Malaysia's railway job - Business Times link.reuters.com/gaw28s ----

The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) increased its shareholding in Oriental Holdings Bhd (OHB) to 9.26 percent as at May 11 from its lowest holdings level of 6.29 percent on March 14, according to filings with Bursa Malaysia.

The EPF had held an 8.86 percent stake in OHB as at May last year, but pared it down to 6.29 percent as at March 14 - The Edge Financial Daily. ----

It would appear that Malaysian tycoon Quek Leng Chan has outfoxed fellow Malaysian billionaire Lim Kok Thay in the UK casino scene yet again.

Just two years after edging Lim's Genting Group to be the single largest shareholder of Rank Group plc, Quek is now the UK's top casino mogul - unseating Genting's Lim - The Edge Financial Daily ---- NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

($1 = 3.0810 Malaysian ringgits)