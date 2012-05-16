UPDATE 1-Bilfinger reinstates dividend, forecasts growth after 2017
* Output (organic) to fall in 2017, profitability to rise (Adds details on 2017 outlook, 2016 results, new structure)
link.reuters.com/pac38s ---- PREVIOUS ITEMS Petronas Gas Bhd will spend some $324.6 mil (1 billion ringgit) to build its regasification terminal in Lahad Datu, Sabah.
French trading house Louis Dreyfus and Malaysia's top dealmakers, tycoon Quek Leng Chan and former stockbroker Chua Ma Yu, have emerged as cornerstone investors for the $3.3 bil (10.16 billion ringgit) listing of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGVH), a cast of strategic investors the government hopes will boost sentiment for the public offering which faces hostile market conditions - The Edge Financial Daily.
($1 = 3.0805 Malaysian ringgits) ($1 = 3.0805 Malaysian ringgits)
BRUSSELS, Feb 13 Members of the European Parliament remain divided over an overhaul to the carbon market after a debate in the assembly on Monday, EU sources said, setting the stage for a tight vote on the reforms later this week.
LIMA, Feb 13 MMG Ltd has been transporting copper concentrates from its Las Bambas mine in Peru since late on Friday, when residents of a nearby town called off protests that had blocked the road used by the company, a representative of the ombudsman's office said.