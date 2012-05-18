Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) on Wednesday
officially formalised a #2.1 mil (10.3 million ringgit)
sponsorship deal it struck with Queen Park Rangers Football
Club (QPR) last September to become its home jersey sponsor
for the 2011/12 Barclays Premier League season.
The agreement was for the national carrier to become the
official home jersey sponsor of QPR for the period of one
season from Sept 1, 2011 to May 31, 2012.
($1 = 3.1135 Malaysian ringgit)