Gas Malaysia Bhd will spend $41.50 mil (130 million ringgit)
to $44.69 mil for its pipeline expansion and infrastructure
for the distribution of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) that
would be supplied by Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas)
in 2012.
Its managing director Muhamad Noor Hamid said the
investment, the company's major spending this year, would be
the expansion of its existing 1,800km pipeline by 70km to 90km
to supply new customers and strengthen its supply network -
The Malaysian Reserve
($1 = 3.1328 Malaysian ringgit)