UPDATE 1-AngloGold lifts force majeure on Obuasi as swings to profit
* Swings back to headline profit, resumes dividend (Recasts with Obuasi developments)
link.reuters.com/jyg58s ---- PREVIOUS ITEMS: Malaysian producer says palm oil pr ice will rebound - Business Times link.reuters.com/gyg58s ----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Swings back to headline profit, resumes dividend (Recasts with Obuasi developments)
* Aims to keep around 30 central assets (Adds detail, background, updates shares)
LONDON, Feb 21 British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.