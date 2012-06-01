BRIEF-Bahrain Kuwait Insurance FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.9 million dinars versus 2.7 million dinars year ago
PREVIOUS ITEMS: Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) is reviewing contracts with its major vendors and will drop the services of consultancy company PlaneConsult in coming months as part of an overall plan to reduce costs by as much as $157.64 mln (500 million ringgit), senior company executive said.
Apart from of discontinuing the services of several vendors, senior MAS executives said the airline has also begun a review of its operations to have its own employees take on activities that were previously outsourced - The Edge Financial Daily ---- Malaysian investors bid for London's Battersea-The Star link.reuters.com/mym58s ----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
($1 = 3.1717 Malaysian ringgits)
* FY net profit 2.9 million dinars versus 2.7 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, Feb 25 Guo Shuqing, who is stepping down as governor of Shandong province to take control of China's banking regulator, returns to Beijing at a decisive moment for the country's financial system following years of breakneck economic growth.
* Berkshire hathaway says its lubrizol specialty chemicals unit took $365 million pretax loss related to q4 disposition of an underperforming business--annual report