Malaysian banks with a presence in Indonesia such as

CIMB Group Holdings Bhd and Malayan Banking Bhd

(Maybank) will not be affected by Indonesia's new

bank ownership rules as they apply only to new acquisitions,

analysts said.

However, those wanting to buy into Indonesian banks now

like RHB Capital Bhd and Affin Holdings Bhd

may be affected, although they can seek approval

from Bank Indonesia, the country's banking regulator, to be

exempted from the ruling.

