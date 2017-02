With an additional 5,000 MW of power capacity expected to come onstream by 2020, Malaysia will be the fastest growing power market in Asean, catching the eye of international investors.

Troy Little, director of HSBC Southeast Asia's resources and energy group, said there are many foreign buyers interested in acquiring power assets in Malaysia but that there were not any willing sellers.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not

vouch for their accuracy.