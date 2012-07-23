Guan Chong Bhd's initial public offering (IPO)
roadshows in Hong Kong, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur have been
well received, attracting strong response from institutional
investors, said its chief executive officer Brandon Tay Hoe
Lian.
It is understood that the institutional book-building
for its Singapore IPO is due to close anytime soon in time
for the targeted launch of the company's prospectus later
this week and its shares are expected to begin trading early
next month.
Foreign players eye Malaysia's power assets-The Edge
With an additional 5,000MW of power capacity expected to
come onstream by 2020, Malaysia will be the fastest
growing power market in Asean and this has caught the eye
of international investors.
HSBC Southeast Asia's director of resources and energy
group, Troy Little, said there are many foreign buyers
assets interested in acquiring power assets in Malaysia but
there aren't any willing sellers.
