Belgian police announce strike over use of tasers
BRUSSELS, Feb 27 Belgian police said on Monday they would go on strike because part of the force will be given tasers for a trial period without proper guidance for their use.
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
AirAsia wants to end all agreements with Malaysia Airlines - Business Times
----
Malaysia's Axiata likely eyeing Myanmar - The Edge
Axiata Group Bhd is likely to be eyeing a telecoms licence that may be available soon in bustling Myanmar, market watchers said.
In an interview with the Financial Times a fortnight ago, Myanmar President Thein Sein named the telecoms, IT and technology sector as among areas the country would need "knowledge from outside" as well as foreign investment.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT, Feb 27 German pump maker Pfeiffer Vacuum's management and supervisory boards told shareholders to reject a takeover offer from rival Busch as too low.
Feb 27 British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc reported a better-than-expected 16 percent rise in full-year profit continuing to benefit from its recent acquisitions.