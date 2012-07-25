Pregnant Beyonce pulls out of Coachella music festival
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Pregnant singer Beyonce on Thursday pulled out of performing at California's Coachella music festival in April, citing doctor's orders.
Four market makers have been appointed for Bursa Malaysia Bhd's recently-launched option on crude palm oil futures (OCPO), the first Asian exchange-traded agricultural options contract.
Bursa Malaysia Bhd chief executive officer Tajuddin Atan told the Malaysian Reserve in an email interview that the appointments of the market makers will help facilitate the trading of new derivative products.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333-8046, fax 603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com)
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's financial watchdog has warned regulated mortgage providers against teaming up with unregulated rivals to sidestep rules designed to clamp down on risky lending, a top regulator told Reuters.
Feb 23 Apparel chain Gap Inc reported a 2.8 percent rise in profit for the all-important holiday quarter, helped by higher demand for its Gap and Old Navy brands.