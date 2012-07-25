Supermax Corp Bhd plans to manufacture rubber gloves
in South America, a move which will help the world's
second-largest glove producer by capacity to capitalise on the
region's duty-free status to make the group's products more
competitive there.
In an emailed reply to The Edge Financial Daily, Supermax
executive chairman and group managing director Stanley Thai said
the group, via its Brazilian unit Supermax Brasil Importadora
S/A, is assessing the feasibility of establishing a new glove
factory which includes related facilities for processing,
packaging and sterilisation of gloves.
Bursa Malaysia appoints market makers for CPO futures option-The
Malaysian Reserve
Four market makers have been appointed for Bursa Malaysia
Bhd's recently-launched option on crude palm oil
futures (OCPO), the first Asian exchange-traded agricultural
options contract.
Bursa Malaysia Bhd chief executive officer Tajuddin Atan
told the Malaysian Reserve in an email interview that the
appointments of the market makers will help facilitate the
trading of new derivative products.
Korean takeover of ING's Malaysia insurance unit? - The Star
link.reuters.com/wuz59s
