Icahn raises stakes in Herbalife, Hertz, cuts Freeport-McMoran in 4Q
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) may revisit a joint venture (JV) plan with Australia's Qantas as part of its strategy to boost interlining revenue by over 40 percent, as it becomes an official member of OneWorld Alliance in 2013.
MAS senior vice-president of international affairs Germal Singh told a briefing on Wednesday that the national carrier is particularly interested in teaming up with Qantas and its JV partner British Airways (BA) to tap the "Kangaroo route" which refers the routes Qantas flies between Australia and the UK, via the Eastern hemisphere. More than 20 airlines operate the route. ----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333-8046, fax 603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com)
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc was an aggressive buyer of stocks in last year's fourth quarter, nearly quadrupling its stake in Apple Inc and increasing its stake sevenfold in the four biggest U.S. airlines.
* Reciprocity calls for same access and benefits for both countries