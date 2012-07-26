link.reuters.com/xeg69s
----
PREVIOUS ITEM:
Malaysian Airline may revisit JV plan with Qantas - The Edge
Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) may revisit a
joint venture (JV) plan with Australia's Qantas as part
of its strategy to boost interlining revenue by over 40 percent,
as it becomes an official member of OneWorld Alliance in 2013.
MAS senior vice-president of international affairs Germal
Singh told a briefing on Wednesday that the national carrier is
particularly interested in teaming up with Qantas and its JV
partner British Airways (BA) to tap the "Kangaroo route" which
refers the routes Qantas flies between Australia and the UK, via
the Eastern hemisphere. More than 20 airlines operate the route.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not
vouch for its accuracy.
(Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333-8046, fax 603 2161-3340,
areuters@gmail.com)