Malaysian rubber glove manufacturers say they are bracing
for the implementation of the minimum wage policy and removal of
natural gas subsidies, both of which will result in higher
production costs for industry players.
However, they will pass the incremental expenses to buyers
to mitigate the impact from the implementation of both policies,
said Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association president
Lim Kwee Shyan in a media roundtable session on Thursday.
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
Integrax poised to seal 25-year Tenaga coal contract-The Edge
Port operator Integrax Bhd is said to be close to
sealing a 25-year port utilisation agreement with utility giant
Tenaga Nasional Bhd for the handling of coal for the
latter's coal-fired Janamanjung power plant in Manjung, Perak.
It is believed that the deal would entail Integrax handling
an additional three million tonnes of coal per year for Tenaga's
new 1,000MW coal-fired power plant which is expected to be ready
for commercial operations by 2015.
----
High-speed rail talks with S'pore to start soon - Business Times
link.reuters.com/ben69s
----
