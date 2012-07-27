Malaysian rubber glove manufacturers say they are bracing for the implementation of the minimum wage policy and removal of natural gas subsidies, both of which will result in higher production costs for industry players.

However, they will pass the incremental expenses to buyers to mitigate the impact from the implementation of both policies, said Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association president Lim Kwee Shyan in a media roundtable session on Thursday. ---- PREVIOUS ITEMS: Integrax poised to seal 25-year Tenaga coal contract-The Edge

Port operator Integrax Bhd is said to be close to sealing a 25-year port utilisation agreement with utility giant Tenaga Nasional Bhd for the handling of coal for the latter's coal-fired Janamanjung power plant in Manjung, Perak.

It is believed that the deal would entail Integrax handling an additional three million tonnes of coal per year for Tenaga's new 1,000MW coal-fired power plant which is expected to be ready for commercial operations by 2015. ---- High-speed rail talks with S'pore to start soon - Business Times link.reuters.com/ben69s ----

