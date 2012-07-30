link.reuters.com/qut69s
Vale Malaysia open to collaboration - The Edge Financial
Daily Vale Malaysia Minerals Sdn Bhd, the local unit of
Brazilian mining giant Vale SA, is open to discussion
with Integrax Bhd and other parties on collaboration
for its iron ore distribution centre and port in Lumut, Perak,
said director Marcelo Figueiredo.
"Integrax has approached us and we are open. Vale is open
for what is good for the company and the community. We have
received some approaches and opportunities and we are studying
everything in an open way," said Figueiredo in an interview with
the Edge Financial Daily.
($1 = 3.1615 Malaysian ringgit)