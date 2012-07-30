Riding on the upcoming Vale iron ore distribution centre, the
Perak Eco Industrial Hub (Pecoh) in Lumut to be developed by KYM
Holdings Bhd with the state and other parties could
attract some $5 bln in investment from an international steel
mill, among others.
Chief operating officer Allan Chin Kong Yaw said Boston
Consulting Group was appointed to conduct a study last year and
the findings indicate that the 1,376ha Pecoh has the potential
to house a large steel mill with production capacity of up to
five million tonnes a year.
----
----
Vale Malaysia open to collaboration - The Edge Financial Daily
Vale Malaysia Minerals Sdn Bhd, the local unit of Brazilian
mining giant Vale SA, is open to discussion with
Integrax Bhd and other parties on collaboration for
its iron ore distribution centre and port in Lumut, Perak, said
director Marcelo Figueiredo.
"Integrax has approached us and we are open. Vale is open
for what is good for the company and the community. We have
received some approaches and opportunities and we are studying
everything in an open way," said Figueiredo in an interview with
the Edge Financial Daily.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
($1 = 3.1615 Malaysian ringgit)