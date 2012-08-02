link.reuters.com/ben79s
Mass rapid transit construction begins-The Sun
The Sungai Buloh-Kajang Blue Line of the Klang Valley My Rapid
Transit (MRT) project has moved from preparatory works to active
construction at two sites along its alignment.
MRT Corp strategic communications and public relations
director Amir Mahmood Razak said there had been no delays and
the target completion date remained at mid-2017.
