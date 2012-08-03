BRIEF-New York says Con Ed reaches $153.3 mln settlement over fatal Harlem blast
* New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces $153.3 million settlement with Con Edison arising from 2014 gas explosion in East Harlem
DRB-Hicom Bhd is looking to capitalise on collaboration with Japan's Honda Motor Co and Germany's Volkswagen AG by exporting vehicles to neighbouring Asean countries.
DRB-Hicom, Malaysia's largest automotive firm after its recent takeover of Proton Holdings Bhd, needs to look abroad as its domestic market is saturated, an analyst said. ----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* ARRIS International plc says it has renewed its multi-year sponsorship agreement with Joe Gibbs Racing
* Signed share purchase agreement with financial institution in context of its share buyback program