DRB-Hicom Bhd is looking to capitalise on collaboration with Japan's Honda Motor Co and Germany's Volkswagen AG by exporting vehicles to neighbouring Asean countries.

DRB-Hicom, Malaysia's largest automotive firm after its recent takeover of Proton Holdings Bhd, needs to look abroad as its domestic market is saturated, an analyst said. ----

