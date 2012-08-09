Arconic sells 60 pct of its stake in Alcoa for $890 mln
Feb 15 Arconic Inc said on Wednesday it had sold more than 60 percent of its stake in Alcoa Corp about $890 million.
DRB-Hicom to invest 1 bln ringgit into Proton City - Business Times
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333-8046, fax 603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com)
* Company seals sale of Union mine (Adds CEO comments, details)
LONDON, Feb 15 The Bank of England said on Wednesday it would keep using trace amounts of animal fat to make new plastic banknotes, as it would cost about 80 million pounds ($99 million) to switch back to paper and resolve vegetarians' and religious groups' concerns.