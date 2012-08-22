Nearly two years after announcing its proposed
2.2-billion-ringgit ($702.54 million) waste-to-energy project in
the U.K, KNM Group Bhd says it is close to securing
finance for the project that is crucial to regain investor
confidence in the process equipment manufacturer.
The company, which has fallen off the radar of most
investment houses after a wrongly-timed expansion at the height
of the financial crisis in 2008, said Exim Bank is the lead
arranger for a syndicated loan for the project.
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
Taiwanese investors eye Southeast Asia-Business Times
link.reuters.com/ryq22t
Three China-based automotive firms to hold talks on
investing in Malaysia-The Star
link.reuters.com/kyq22t
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
(Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333-8046, fax 603 2161-3340,
areuters@gmail.com)
($1 = 3.1315 Malaysian ringgit)