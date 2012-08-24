Two Malaysian oil and gas outfits, Bumi Armada Bhd and M3Nergy Bhd, have been short-listed by Oil and Natural Gas Corp of India (ONGC) for the development of several offshore marginal fields on the west coast via a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, sources said.

Bumi Armada is understood to be partnering India's Shapoorji Palonji & Co Ltd. The two have equal shareholding in a joint venture company SP Armada Oil Exploration Pvt Ltd.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

